Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $8.30 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $26,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock traded down $4.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.35. 1,626,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,640,875. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $95.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.71.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.38.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

