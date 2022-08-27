Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $6.37 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,028 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,385,035,000 after purchasing an additional 331,190 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after purchasing an additional 831,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,189,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $3.33 on Friday, hitting $84.06. 6,674,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,321,104. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.13. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $120.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.