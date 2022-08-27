Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $11.64 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 195,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $11,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:FAST traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,072,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,111. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.29. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 678 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,736 shares of company stock worth $131,599 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

