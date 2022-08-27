Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $11.07 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,456 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $11,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,302,415 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $116,789,000 after purchasing an additional 53,962 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,578 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $14,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 270,684 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,751 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.70. 2,350,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,121,560. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $63.26 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. HSBC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

