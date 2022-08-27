Fiduciary Trust Co. Grows Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 1,074.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,281 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $11,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $49.96. 3,263,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,880,233. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.90. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.07 and a 52 week high of $55.27.

