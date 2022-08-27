Fiduciary Trust Co. Acquires 269 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 14.1% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 1,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.5% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 141,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,409 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 153.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 151.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $6.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.92. 2,560,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,398,840. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.45.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

