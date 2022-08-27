FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FFD Financial Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FFDF remained flat at $40.50 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. FFD Financial has a twelve month low of $24.19 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

Get FFD Financial alerts:

FFD Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%.

FFD Financial Company Profile

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking and savings accounts. Its loan products include auto, boat, personal, term, commercial real estate, equipment, and home mortgage loans; and home equity and business lines of credit.

Further Reading

