Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Short Interest Update

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 85.4% from the July 31st total of 19,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Femasys in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Femasys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Femasys during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Femasys during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Price Performance

Shares of Femasys stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,823. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of -1.32. Femasys has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Femasys

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Femasys in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

