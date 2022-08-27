FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

FedNat Stock Down 4.9 %

FNHC stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. FedNat has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedNat

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNHC. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in FedNat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in FedNat by 50.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in FedNat by 17.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 691,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 103,209 shares during the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

