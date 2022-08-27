Fear Hits Market Cap of $1.01 Million (FEAR)

Fear (FEAR) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Fear has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $1.43 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fear has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fear coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000762 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,205.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003967 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002530 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00128569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00032550 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00085876 BTC.

About Fear

Fear (FEAR) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fear using one of the exchanges listed above.

