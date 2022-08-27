Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $579.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.53 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 1,826.57% and a net margin of 73.70%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Farfetch Trading Up 26.1 %

Shares of FTCH stock traded up $2.49 on Friday, hitting $12.03. The stock had a trading volume of 65,538,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,822,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.99. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farfetch

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Farfetch by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Farfetch by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Farfetch by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in Farfetch by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Farfetch by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Farfetch

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FTCH shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered Farfetch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Farfetch from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered Farfetch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.06.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

