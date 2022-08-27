Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Farfetch had a return on equity of 1,826.57% and a net margin of 73.70%. The company had revenue of $579.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Farfetch Stock Up 26.1 %

NYSE FTCH opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.99. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $47.30.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farfetch

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 42.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376,075 shares in the last quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 405.2% during the first quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 2,037,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,950 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 249.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,075,000 after purchasing an additional 626,220 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,115,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,406,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 189,461 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Farfetch

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lowered Farfetch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Farfetch has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.