Falcon Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Rating) rose 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 159,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 314,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

