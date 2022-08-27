F3Logic LLC Reduces Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

F3Logic LLC cut its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 1,658.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 208,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,095,000 after buying an additional 196,345 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after buying an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after buying an additional 12,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar General Stock Down 4.0 %

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $264.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

NYSE:DG opened at $236.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.74.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

