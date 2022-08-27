F3Logic LLC Makes New $248,000 Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.09.

Union Pacific Trading Down 3.3 %

UNP stock opened at $231.27 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $144.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.46 and its 200-day moving average is $234.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

