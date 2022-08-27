F3Logic LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

F3Logic LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,220,000 after acquiring an additional 239,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,861,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of ITB opened at $57.66 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.87.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

