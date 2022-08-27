F3Logic LLC Increases Position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)

F3Logic LLC boosted its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 17,400.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 29.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PSNY opened at $8.38 on Friday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

