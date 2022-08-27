F3Logic LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,975 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $298.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $306.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $297.03 and its 200 day moving average is $305.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. OTR Global downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

