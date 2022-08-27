F3Logic LLC Decreases Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

F3Logic LLC lowered its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,917 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEG. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 35.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 226.9% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

LEG opened at $38.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $49.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.35.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEG. StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James cut Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leggett & Platt

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,793. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Leggett & Platt news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,070,032.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 852,950 shares in the company, valued at $34,570,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $95,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

