F3Logic LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $836,000. Main Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 288,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $94.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.22.

