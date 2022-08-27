F3Logic LLC Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

F3Logic LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 194.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 6,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.44.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $88.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.36. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

