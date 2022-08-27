F3Logic LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

F3Logic LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 26,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.08. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

