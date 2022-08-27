Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 606,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 165,492 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 8.5% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $50,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.87. The stock had a trading volume of 15,531,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,716,408. The firm has a market cap of $407.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.96 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.71.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

