Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CFO Ryan Schaffer Sells 4,699 Shares

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $93,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ryan Schaffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 29th, Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $94,026.99.

On Friday, July 8th, Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $94,496.89.

Expensify Trading Down 6.0 %

Expensify stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.22. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.45. Expensify, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXFY. Citigroup decreased their target price on Expensify from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America raised Expensify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital raised Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Expensify from $47.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Expensify from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,178,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Expensify by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,086,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,086,000 after acquiring an additional 186,875 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,842,000. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

