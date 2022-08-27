Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,800 shares, an increase of 58.0% from the July 31st total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 66.9 days.

Exor Price Performance

OTCMKTS EXXRF remained flat at $64.80 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.24. Exor has a 52-week low of $58.45 and a 52-week high of $98.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Exor from €107.00 ($109.18) to €103.00 ($105.10) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

About Exor

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand. It also offers automotive vehicles and mobility solutions under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Mopar, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands; and retail and dealer financing, and rental services for the automotive sector, as well as sells service parts.

