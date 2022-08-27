Exen Coin (BTXN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.36 Million

Exen Coin (BTXN) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 26th. Exen Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and $337,905.00 worth of Exen Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Exen Coin has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. One Exen Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001670 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002137 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.53 or 0.00824226 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00017080 BTC.
About Exen Coin
Exen Coin’s official Twitter account is @Bitexencom.
Exen Coin Coin Trading
