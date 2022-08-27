Exeedme (XED) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $460,620.00

Exeedme (XED) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0711 or 0.00000353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. Exeedme has a total market cap of $6.03 million and approximately $460,620.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00823558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,830,976 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Exeedme

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

