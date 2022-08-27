Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($47.96) target price on shares of Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on shares of Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($38.78) price target on shares of Evotec in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on shares of Evotec in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on shares of Evotec in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Evotec Trading Down 1.6 %

Evotec stock opened at €22.88 ($23.35) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €25.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 581.50. Evotec has a 52-week low of €20.16 ($20.57) and a 52-week high of €45.83 ($46.77).

About Evotec

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications of diabetes, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

