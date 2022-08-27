Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.40 million-$15.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.75 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Everspin Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Everspin Technologies Trading Down 12.5 %

Shares of Everspin Technologies stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.19. 205,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,956. Everspin Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Everspin Technologies news, VP Troy Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $63,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Troy Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $63,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 28,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $211,984.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,748 shares in the company, valued at $275,977.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,408 shares of company stock valued at $311,561 in the last quarter. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Everspin Technologies by 15.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 99,584 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Everspin Technologies by 13.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Everspin Technologies by 41.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 205,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 60,710 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Everspin Technologies by 39.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Everspin Technologies by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

Recommended Stories

