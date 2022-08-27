Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR) Short Interest Up 733.3% in August

Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 733.3% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Evergreen Price Performance

EVGR remained flat at $10.04 on Friday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,456. Evergreen has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $10.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00.

Institutional Trading of Evergreen

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Evergreen during the second quarter worth $206,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergreen during the second quarter worth about $1,996,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergreen in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,762,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Evergreen during the second quarter worth approximately $3,000,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergreen during the second quarter worth approximately $4,455,000.

Evergreen Company Profile

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to complete a business combination target on technology companies involved in artificial intelligence, fintech and financial services, the Metaverse, the Internet of Things, eCommerce, social commerce, and Industry 4.0, as well as the new digital economy in the ASEAN region.

