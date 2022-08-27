EventChain (EVC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12,823.00

EventChain (EVC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. In the last week, EventChain has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One EventChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $38,679.27 and approximately $12,823.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EventChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004938 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,253.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004931 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003826 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002525 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00128201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00032339 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00085854 BTC.

About EventChain

EVC is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain.

EventChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.