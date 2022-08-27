Euler Tools 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $13,194.00 (EULER)

Euler Tools (EULER) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Euler Tools coin can currently be purchased for $0.0278 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Euler Tools has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Euler Tools has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and $13,194.00 worth of Euler Tools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001670 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002137 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.53 or 0.00824226 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00017080 BTC.
Euler Tools Coin Profile
Euler Tools’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,877,336 coins. Euler Tools’ official Twitter account is @eulertools.
Euler Tools Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Euler Tools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Euler Tools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.