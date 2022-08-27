ETHA Lend (ETHA) Price Hits $0.0168 on Major Exchanges

ETHA Lend (ETHA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. In the last seven days, ETHA Lend has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. ETHA Lend has a total market capitalization of $157,310.19 and $300,807.00 worth of ETHA Lend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHA Lend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,208.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003903 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002530 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00128487 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00032504 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00085757 BTC.

About ETHA Lend

ETHA Lend is a coin. ETHA Lend’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,359,425 coins. The Reddit community for ETHA Lend is https://reddit.com/r/ETHA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ETHA Lend’s official Twitter account is @ethalend.

Buying and Selling ETHA Lend

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHA Lend is a protocol-agnostic liquidity protocol packed with features to efficiently interact universally with DeFi platforms.ETHA Lend is a composable DeFi yield optimizer built on Ethereum and Polkadot. The protocol interacts with multiple DeFi ecosystems to expose liquidity provider to optimal yield utilizing the protocols algorithm. “

