Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 633.3% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Down 1.4 %

Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $16.57. The stock has a market cap of $38.07 million, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

Further Reading

