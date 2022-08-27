Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for August 26th (B, BBAR, BLMN, BMI, CMCO, DG, FAST, FENG, FRO, JBSS)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, August 26th:

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

