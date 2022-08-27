Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for August 26th (B, BBAR, BLMN, BMI, CMCO, DG, FAST, FENG, FRO, JBSS)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, August 26th:
Barnes Group (NYSE:B) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
VMware (NYSE:VMW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
