Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for August 26th (B, BBAR, BLMN, BMI, CMCO, DG, FAST, FENG, FRO, JBSS)

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, August 26th:

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

