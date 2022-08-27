Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in August

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENTOF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Entra ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Entra ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Entra ASA stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average is $22.10. Entra ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70.

Entra ASA owns, develops, leases, and manages office properties in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had a property portfolio of 96 properties with a total area of approximately 1.5 million square meters. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

