Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Enovis Stock Performance

Shares of ENOV traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.30. 303,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.13. Enovis has a 52 week low of $52.14 and a 52 week high of $164.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.62.

Get Enovis alerts:

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Enovis had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $395.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enovis will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Enovis

ENOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Argus started coverage on Enovis in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Enovis from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Enovis to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

In other news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 3,355 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $195,898.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,409.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the second quarter worth $285,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Enovis in the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Enovis in the second quarter valued at about $406,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Enovis in the second quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Enovis in the second quarter valued at about $678,000.

About Enovis

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.