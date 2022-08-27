Enigma Market Capitalization Achieves $160,243.11 (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Enigma has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. Enigma has a total market cap of $160,243.11 and $118,202.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00222832 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001474 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00009300 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004874 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00448733 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Enigma

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

