Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Up 138.0% in August

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,200 shares, an increase of 138.0% from the July 31st total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 575,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Engie Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Engie stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.71. 184,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,928. Engie has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Engie from €14.00 ($14.29) to €15.50 ($15.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC upgraded Engie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Engie from €18.00 ($18.37) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Engie from €17.00 ($17.35) to €17.50 ($17.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Engie from €19.50 ($19.90) to €24.50 ($25.00) in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

