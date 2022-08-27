EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENS. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnerSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of EnerSys stock traded down $3.72 on Friday, hitting $64.28. The company had a trading volume of 199,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,715. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $87.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.46.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.18 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 3.81%. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in EnerSys by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in EnerSys by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,691,000 after acquiring an additional 101,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

