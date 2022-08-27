Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) Director Dennis Higgs Sells 15,000 Shares

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU) Director Dennis Higgs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.33, for a total transaction of C$139,953.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 251,546 shares in the company, valued at C$2,346,974.49.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

TSE EFR opened at C$9.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.12. The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 917.00. Energy Fuels Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 26.43 and a current ratio of 36.15.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.25 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Energy Fuels

Several equities analysts recently commented on EFR shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$9.75 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

