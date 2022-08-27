Energo (TSL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $12,780.00

Energo (TSL) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. During the last seven days, Energo has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Energo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energo has a total market capitalization of $103,731.61 and $12,780.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,205.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003967 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002530 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00128569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00032550 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00085876 BTC.

Energo Profile

Energo is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com.

Buying and Selling Energo

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

