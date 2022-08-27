Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.70.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of EDR stock opened at C$4.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$3.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.04. The firm has a market cap of C$769.89 million and a P/E ratio of 45.11.

In other Endeavour Silver news, Director Bradford Cooke bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,032,881 shares in the company, valued at C$4,038,564.71.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

