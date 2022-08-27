Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Short Interest Up 115.7% in August

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,220,000 shares, an increase of 115.7% from the July 31st total of 39,500,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.5 days.

Enbridge Stock Down 1.8 %

ENB stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,477,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,723. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.98.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enbridge

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,856,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,186,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276,415 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Enbridge by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,777,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Enbridge by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Enbridge by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,562,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,025,815,000 after acquiring an additional 848,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.