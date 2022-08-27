Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,461,967,000 after acquiring an additional 146,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,311,000 after acquiring an additional 303,487 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,436,000 after acquiring an additional 325,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $558,176,000. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,722,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,084,000 after acquiring an additional 140,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,038,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,773. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

