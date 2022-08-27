Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. (NASDAQ:HORI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. (NASDAQ:HORI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the July 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Emerging Markets Horizon by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,804,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,881,000 after acquiring an additional 63,925 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,399,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 780,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,730,000 after acquiring an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 701,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 52,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon during the 1st quarter worth $3,451,000.

Emerging Markets Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of Emerging Markets Horizon stock remained flat at $9.96 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 95,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,007. Emerging Markets Horizon has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.95.

Emerging Markets Horizon Company Profile

Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on identifying technology and consumer-exposed businesses in Central and Eastern Europe, Russia, or the Commonwealth of Independent States.

