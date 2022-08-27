Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Raised to C$63.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

EMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised Emera from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$65.00 to C$68.99 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Emera from C$66.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$66.00.

Emera stock opened at C$61.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Emera has a one year low of C$56.87 and a one year high of C$65.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.31 billion and a PE ratio of 29.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$60.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$61.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.60%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

