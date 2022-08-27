Elrond (EGLD) Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $52.90 or 0.00261815 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Elrond has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $70.77 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00101820 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000599 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00019529 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00029989 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00008268 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000308 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Elrond Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 23,057,896 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork.

Elrond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

