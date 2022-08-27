Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Short Interest Update

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 81.5% from the July 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Elementis from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 144 ($1.74) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Elementis alerts:

Elementis Price Performance

OTCMKTS EMNSF remained flat at $1.41 during trading on Friday. Elementis has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48.

About Elementis

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, and Chromium. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.