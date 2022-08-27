Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Short Interest Down 97.2% in August

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the July 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Eguana Technologies from C$0.65 to C$0.70 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Eguana Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS EGTYF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.33. 130,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,375. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25. Eguana Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.52.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

